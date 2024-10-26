Man shot dead at Bronx housing complex during dispute: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx detectives are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a man at a public housing complex on Saturday morning.

Cops said the homicide happened at about 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 26 on the grounds of the Boston Secor Houses at 3475 Bivona St. in Edenwald.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim, a 33-year-old man, was gunned down during an apparent dispute with an unidentified suspect.

Officers from the 47th Precinct and NYPD PSA 8, in responding to a 911 call about the dispute, found the victim with a bullet wound to his chest.

EMS rushed him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

According to the most recent CompStat report, the 47th Precinct reported five homicides through Oct. 20, half the total reported at the same point in 2023. Shootings are also down 37.9% for the year, with 18 incidents reported this year, down from 29 tallied at the same point last year.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.