Man in Brooklyn shot dead in hail of bullets at public housing complex: cops

Police in Brooklyn are looking for the suspect who shot a man dead in a hail of bullets at a public housing complex on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the 46-year-old man was gunned down at the Louis Armstrong Houses, located at 329 Lexington Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, at about 5:40 a.m. on March 11.

Officers from the 79th Precinct and NYPD PSA 3, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the victim on the second-floor with numerous gunshot wounds to his body.

Sources familiar with the case said the victim lived at the location, and was shot after getting into a dispute with another man at the location. It’s believed that the victim knew his killer.

EMS rushed the wounded man to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.