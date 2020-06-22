Man dies after falling onto tracks and getting hit by train in Queens: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man died of his injuries after he was struck by an oncoming 7 train in Long Island City.

According to police, at 10:52 p.m. on June 21, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man hit by a train at the Queensboro Plaza station. Upon their arrival, officers found that a 30-year-old man had fallen onto the track and was hit by an oncoming 7 train.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the NYPD said that the victim may have been intoxicated and “staggered” toward the edge of the platform and ultimately fell in. However, the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.