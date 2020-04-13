Man dies of injuries following stabbing in Queens: NYPD

BY JACOB KAYE

A 41-year-old man died after being stabbed multiple times in Jamaica on Monday, according to the NYPD.

Around 10:45 a.m., on April 13, police responded to a 911 call concerning an unconscious man around 106-09 Guy R. Brewer Blvd., according to the authorities. Police arrived to find a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his torso, cops say.

The man was taken to Jamaica Hospital by EMS personnel, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the man is being withheld until the family is notified.

No arrests have been made in relation to the stabbing. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

This story first appeared on qns.com.