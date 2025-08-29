A view of 380 Convent Ave. in West Harlem, where police say a 30-year-old man was fatally stabbed following an argument early Friday

Detectives in Manhattan are looking for the suspect who stabbed a man to death on a West Harlem street following an argument in the early hours of Friday morning, police said.

Officers from the 30th Precinct responded to a 911 call about an assault outside 380 Convent Ave. around 1:24 a.m., according to the NYPD.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man on the ground with multiple stab wounds. He was taken by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Law enforcement sources said the victim had been arguing with at least three men from a distance before the dispute turned violent. One of the suspects allegedly punched the victim before another pulled out a knife and stabbed him multiple times.

The motive for the dispute remains unclear.

Police have not released the victim’s name, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made. The suspects are described as three men with dark complexions wearing black clothing. One was reported to have dreadlocks and a fanny pack.

As of Aug. 24, the fatal stabbing marks the second homicide of the year in the 30th Precinct, which covers Hamilton Heights, Sugar Hill, and West Harlem, police data shows.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.