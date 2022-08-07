Man fatally stabbed inside Manhattan homeless shelter

A man was fatally stabbed inside a Manhattan homeless shelter Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

At around 2:05 p.m. on Aug. 6, cops responded to a 911 of an assault in progress inside of The Christopher on West 24th Street in Chelsea. Upon arrival, officers observed a 62-year-old man with stab wounds to the torso.

Cops say the victim was stabbed following a dispute inside the longstanding shelter. He was transported to Lenox Hill Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hours later, police reportedly arrested a 59-year-old suspect in connection to the fatal stabbing, but when contacted for further information, authorities could not confirm any additional details. A police source maintained that the investigation is ongoing.

The name of the suspect was not immediately released.

The Christopher was first built in 1904, according to nonprofit social services organization Breaking Ground, and currently provides more than 200 units of permanent supportive housing for low-income or formerly homeless individuals living with HIV/AIDS.