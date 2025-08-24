Man fatally struck by NYPD cruiser while lying on the ground near US Open remains unidentified

Cops say they are still investigating after a department patrol car drove over and killed a man not far from the US Open in Queens on Saturday evening.

Police sources report that they are still trying to identify the man struck and killed by a police officer from the 110th Precinct patrolling the area not far from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, hosting the U.S. Open on Aug. 24. Cops say the incident unfolded just before 5 p.m. when a member of the department was driving about 10 miles per hour on United Nations Ave. South in Flushing Meadows Corona Park and rolled over a man.

Authorities say he was lying face up on the roadway. EMS rushed him to Presbyterian Hospital, where he died of his injuries. Cops say they still have not been able to identify the man or why he was lying on the ground.

The NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident.

