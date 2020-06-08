Man found shot to death outside the Ingersoll Houses in Brooklyn: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found shot in the Ingersoll Houses in Brooklyn on Sunday night.

Police say that at 9:25 p.m. on June 7, officers from the 88th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in front of 9 Monument Walk. Upon their arrival, police found a 30-year-old man, unconscious and unresponsive, with gunshot wounds to his chest.

EMS rushed the victim to Brooklyn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.