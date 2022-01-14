Man found stabbed in the neck on Harlem street: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in Harlem on Thursday night.

Authorities say that at 9:29 p.m. on Jan. 13, the NYPD responded to a report of a man stabbed across from 78 West 132nd Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a 40-year-old man with a stab wound to his neck.

The victim was rushed by paramedics to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.