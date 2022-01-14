Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Police & Fire

Man found stabbed in the neck on Harlem street: NYPD

By
0
comments
Posted on
Photo via Google Maps

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in Harlem on Thursday night.

Authorities say that at 9:29 p.m. on Jan. 13, the NYPD responded to a report of a man stabbed across from 78 West 132nd Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a 40-year-old man with a stab wound to his neck.

The victim was rushed by paramedics to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC