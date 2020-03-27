Man in custody after woman is found stabbed to death in lobby of Harlem hotel: cops

A man is in custody for allegedly stabbing a woman to death inside a hotel in Harlem.

According to police, at 10:27 a.m. on March 27 officers responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at the Hotel Hamilton, located at 511 W 145th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 42-year-old Latoya Wright with multiple stab wounds to her torso.

Wright was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where she was pronounced dead.

34-year-old Alakran Hammzeh was taken into custody at the scene and was later charged with murder. Reports indicate that the pair were staying the night at the hotel, however the NYPD could not confirm the relationship between the two.