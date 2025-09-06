Man shot at Brooklyn public housing complex; cops look for gunman

Brooklyn cops are on the hunt for the suspect who shot a 19-year-old man at a public housing complex just after midnight on Sept. 6, 2025, police reported.

Law enforcement said the shooting happened inside a building within the Brevoort Houses at 309 Patchen Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 12:04 a.m. on Sept. 6.

Officers from the 81st Precinct and NYPD PSA 3 responded to the location and found the victim inside a second-floor hallway with a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation, police sources said.

EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was listed in stable.

Police are now looking for the suspected shooter, described only as a male in all gray clothing, who fled on foot in an unknown direction. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Aug. 31, the 81st Precinct had reported 10 shootings, down 28.6% from the 14 tallied at the same point in 2024.