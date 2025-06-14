Quantcast
Man found shot dead inside car on Bronx street: NYPD

Scene of a Bronx shooting
FILE – The NYPD Crime Scene Unit at a shooting incident.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A man was found shot to death inside a car in the Bronx early on Saturday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the grim discovery occurred at the corner of Givan and Palmer Avenues in Eastchester at about 2:03 a.m. on June 14.

Officers from the 47th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a man shot at the location, found the victim, a 27-year-old man, inside a 2012 gray Infiniti sedan unconscious and unresponsive. He had suffered three gunshot wounds to his chest.

Location in Bronx where man was shot dead in car
Law enforcement sources said the grim discovery occurred at the corner of Givan and Palmer Avenues in Eastchester at about 2:03 a.m. on June 14.Photo via Google Maps

EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff. Police have not yet released the victim’s identity, pending family notification. 

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through June 8, the 47th Precinct reported four homicides year-to-date, one more than the number tallied at the same point in 2024. There had also been 14 shootings, up from 11 a year ago.

