Man shot dead on Brooklyn street in broad daylight, cops seek his killer

Police investigate a double shooting in Brooklyn on Sept. 4, 2025 that left a man dead and another wounded.

A man was shot dead in broad daylight on a Brooklyn street Thursday afternoon, police reported.

Officers from the 75th Precinct rushed to the location after receiving a ShotSpotter activation. ShotSpotter is the NYPD’s citywide network of sensors designed to pick up possible sounds of gunfire and evoke a rapid police response.

Upon arriving at the location, cops found two victims: a 20-year-old man shot in the chest, and another male victim who suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and a graze wound.

EMS rushed both victims to Brookdale University Hospital, where the man with the chest wound succumbed to his injuries. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

The other victim, also 20 years of age, was listed in stable condition, police reported.

Local residents were outraged over the latest shooting.

“I refuse to walk with my grandson over this way,” said Hilary Clarke. “We need to uplift and stop killing one another.”

Thursday’s shooting happened at a time when Brooklyn has been battling a late summer surge in gun violence.

“How does this keep happening in this community?” asked Roger Bennett. The mayor, a few weeks ago, was just talking about how crime was down over here. I don’t believe it. We’ve had so many shootings.”

The latest NYPD statistics, however, show a 17.5% decrease in shootings in the 75th Precinct; through Aug. 31, the command reported 28 shootings year-to-date, down from 34 last year. Overall, however, Brooklyn saw 21 shootings between Aug. 4-28 of this year, up from 18 in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the search goes on for the suspected shooter in Thursday’s incident, who was last seen fleeing the location on a bicycle. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.