Manhattan

Man shot dead at Midtown 7-Eleven store during apparent argument with gunman, sources say

cops at 7-Eleven in Midtown where man was shot dead
A man was shot and killed inside a Midtown 7-Eleven store in broad daylight on Thursday morning, setting off a major police search for the gun-toting suspect.
Photo by Dean Moses

Police said the shooting unfolded inside the convenience store at the corner of 8th Avenue and West 39th Street, just blocks from the Port Authority Bus Terminal, at about 10:25 a.m. on Feb. 12.

Sources familiar with the case said two men were arguing inside the business when a man brandished a gun and opened fire. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his neck.

cop looking out window of 7-Eleven in Midtown where man was shot dead
A male eyewitness told amNewYork that as soon as they entered the store, he heard the pair exchange expletives, then saw the shooting unfold.

“When I opened the door. I stepped in, I was inside for two seconds. I looked down. I heard an argument happening. I heard: p***y, p***y, p***y, and then the shooting. I just turned a run and all the other people came after me,” said the eyewitness, who asked to remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, detectives sealed off the immediate area around the 7-Eleven and were seen searching for evidence at the scene. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.Photo by Dean Moses

Officers from the Midtown South Precinct responded to the shooting along with EMS units, who pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police have yet to identify the victim. 

Meanwhile, detectives sealed off the immediate area around the 7-Eleven and were seen searching for evidence at the scene. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

According to sources, the victim is believed to be a panhandler known to local residents and workers for holding doors open. 

One local worker, Thomas Lane, a concierge, said the area’s quality of life had suffered in recent years. 

“I’m not surprised at all, because I’ve seen all kinds of stuff. I would come into working in the morning, work in the morning, and I’d find, like, people defecate all over the front door here. They would just pee on the door, like in broad daylight,” Lane said. “I heard the sirens, and I looked out the door and I saw, I saw a bunch of police activity here, and then I didn’t know what it was.”

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com for further updates.

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

