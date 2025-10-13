Man sought after assaulting 65-year-old during dispute in Brooklyn, police say

Police released this photo of the alleged suspect in the Brooklyn assault

Police in Brooklyn are on the hunt for a brazen brute who allegedly assaulted a 65-year-old man earlier this month.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 12:02 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2025, near Prospect Place and Thomas S. Boyland Street in Crown Heights, within the 73rd Precinct.

According to law enforcement, the victim was exiting a residential building when he was approached by an unidentified man who began a verbal dispute. Police did not provide details on what led to the argument.

The suspect displayed an unknown object and struck the victim in the hand, causing pain and swelling, before fleeing west on Prospect Place, police said.

Law enforcement sources said the victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene.

On Sunday, Oct. 12, police released a photo of the alleged suspect and are seeking the public’s help in identifying them. He was last seen wearing a blue vest, beige T-shirt, blue shorts, and black-and-white sandals.

Anyone with information regarding the assault can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

As of Oct. 5, reported assaults in the 73rd Precinct were up more than 25% year to date, with 654 incidents compared with 521 during the same period last year, according to NYPD data.