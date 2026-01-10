Man stabbed to death in front of Bronx apartment building

The search continues in the Bronx for the suspect who brutally stabbed a man to death on Friday night.

Police said the bloodshed occurred near an apartment building on the 1500 block of Bryant Avenue off East 172nd Street in Crotona Park East at about 6:35 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct responded to the location after receiving a 911 call about an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they found the victim, a 34-year-old man, who suffered multiple stab wounds throughout his body.

EMS rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition; however, his condition worsened, and he was later pronounced dead. Police have not yet released the man’s identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

It was the first homicide of 2026 in the 42nd Precinct; last year, the precinct reported 10 murders.