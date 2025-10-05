Man stabbed to death in Brooklyn intersection: cops

The NYPD is investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in an industrial outdoor area in Brooklyn on Saturday.

According to law enforcement sources, officers from the 75th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress outdoors, at the intersection of Glenmore and Sheffield Avenues in East New York on Oct. 4, just before 9 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Luis Gonzalez of Christopher Avenue in Brownsville, covered in blood from a stab wound to the abdomen.

EMS arrived at the scene and rushed the severely injured victim to One Brooklyn Health-Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

Police described the suspect, who remains at large, as a man wearing all black. Authorities said no weapons were found at the scene.

To date, no arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Meanwhile, the murder rate is up nearly 38% year-to-date in the 75th Precinct compared to the same period in 2024, according to the latest NYPD statistics. There were eight murders by this point in 2024, compared to 11 in 2025.