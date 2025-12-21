Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a commuter multiple times on board a Queens train following an argument early Saturday morning.

According to law enforcement sources, the 40-year-old victim was on a southbound R train at around 2 a.m. on Dec. 20 when the attack occurred.

Police said the victim and suspect started arguing on the train when the situation escalated to violence. After an exchange of words, the suspect whipped out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times in the torso and left leg.

Badly hurt, the victim managed to exit the train at the Steinway Street stop, where officers from the 114th Precinct and Transit District 20 found him bloodied from his wounds. The suspect stayed on the train, police said.

EMS responded and brought the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition.

Police said the victim did not know his attacker; it is unclear right now what sparked the argument that led to the attack.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect on Sunday. He was last seen wearing a beige jacket, blue shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

So far there are no arrests, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The incident took place just a week after another man was slashed in the face by a commuter following an argument over bumping into each other on a Manhattan-bound A train.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul, along with law enforcement officials from the MTA and NYPD, announced on Thursday that subway crime dropped to its lowest level in 16 years. Despite the achievement, the governor also pledged an additional $77 million to keep cops on the subways through next year.