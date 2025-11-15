Man stabbed in back on Upper West Side during argument: cops

Police in Manhattan are looking for the suspect who stabbed a man following an argument on the Upper West Side on Friday night.

Law enforcement sources said the stabbing occurred just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 14 in front of 56 West 66th St., the First Battery Armory.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the victim, a 48-year-old man, had been stabbed in the back after getting into a dispute with the suspect for reasons that were not immediately known.

Officers from the 20th Precinct responded to reports of the incident. Police said the victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and refused medical attention at the scene.

Cops are now looking for the victim’s attacker, whom they described as a man last seen wearing a black winter jacket, black cargo pants and black boots while fleeing on foot eastbound on West 66th Street toward Central Park West.

Anyone with information about the case can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.