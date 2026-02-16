Cops seek Manhattan brute who assaulted senior during street argument

Detectives in Manhattan are looking for the brute who violently beat up a senior during a dispute over the weekend.

Detectives in Manhattan are looking for the brute who violently beat up a senior during a dispute over the weekend.

The NYPD released images Sunday night of the suspect behind the incident that occurred near the corner of East 22nd Street and Lexington Avenue in Gramercy just before 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Police reported that the perpetrator became embroiled in a street beef with the victim, a 70-year-old man, for reasons that were not immediately disclosed.

The argument turned violent, cops said, when the suspect went on the attack — punching the man in the face, briefly putting him in a headlock and then throwing him to the ground.

Following the assault, the attacker got on a bicycle and pedaled away eastbound along East 22nd Street, authorities said.

The incident was reported to the 13th Precinct. Police said the victim suffered bruising and pain to his left eye.

Cops say the suspect is believed to be a man with a medium build and a dark complexion who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, dark-colored pants, and beige sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.