Manhattan brute who punched MTA employee at subway station still at large: cops

The suspect whom cops said punched an MTA worker at the Herald Square subway station in Manhattan on Jan. 17, 2025.

Transit cops in Manhattan are looking for the suspect who punched an MTA employee at a subway station last month.

The NYPD released on Feb. 8 images of the brute sought for the assault that occurred at about 7 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the 34th Street-Herald Square station.

Law enforcement sources said the pugilistic perpetrator approached the victim, a 44-year-old male NYC Transit employee, at the station mezzanine and punched him in the face.

Following the assault, cops said, the assailant fled out of the station on foot to parts unknown.

The incident was reported to the Midtown South Precinct and NYPD Transit District 2. EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Cops said the suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket over a neon green hooded sweatshirt along with earphones while carrying a black backpack. He is shown in a security camera video walking away from a turnstile after unsuccessfully attempting to tap an OMNY device for entry.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Assaulting an MTA employee is a felony crime punishable by up to 7 years in prison if convicted.