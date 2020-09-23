Manhattan man cuffed for setting fire to Midtown apartment: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops arrested a man who they believe killed a man in an attempted arson in Manhattan earlier this month.

According to police, at 9:49 a.m. on Sept. 4 officers and fire personnel responded to a 911 call regarding a fire at an apartment inside 855 9th Avenue. After the fire was brought under control, 37-year-old Michael Hannant, who lived in the apartment, was found unconscious and unresponsive after suffering from smoke inhalation.

EMS rushed Hannant to Cornell Medical Center, where he ultimately died of his injuries on Sept. 9. Hannant’s death was recently ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner.

Following an ongoing investigation, officers arrested 28-year-old Sadam Assana, who lives a few blocks away, at 11 a.m. on Sept. 4. He was charged with arson and attempted arson.

The investigation remains ongoing.