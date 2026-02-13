The NYPD released images Thursday night of the suspects behind two violent street robberies, both of which occurred on West 158th Street near Broadway in Washington Heights, within the 33rd Precinct’s confines.

The NYPD released images Thursday night of the suspects behind the incidents, both of which occurred on West 158th Street near Broadway in Washington Heights, within the 33rd Precinct‘s confines.

Authorities said the first mugging happened at about 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 25, when two suspects approached the 26-year-old male victim as he walked through the area.

One of the suspects pulled out a bat and repeatedly struck the man in the head, knocking the victim unconscious, police reported. The suspects managed to forcibly remove $2,000 in cash and a cellphone in the man’s possession.

Loot in hand, cops said, the perpetrators fled the scene inside a black sedan that was last seen traveling eastbound along West 158th Street.

EMS rushed the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

A week later, authorities said, the suspects struck again — this time confronting a 43-year-old man at the same location at 4:14 a.m. on Feb. 1.

Cops reported that one of the muggers pulled out a firearm and pistol-whipped the man; the mugger and his partner then rained blows upon the victim with their fists and kicks.

During the assault, police reported, the crooks took the victim’s jewelry, valued at about $2,600, and an additional $3,000 in cash. The pair then fled the scene on foot westbound along West 158th Street.

The NYPD reported that the victim sustained minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

Both suspects are described as males with medium complexions. In the video police provided, one of the perpetrators is seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a graphic on the front, along with ripped blue jeans and black-and-red sneakers. The other perpetrator was seen wearing a gray hooded jacket, a red New York Yankees hat, a red shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (former Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.