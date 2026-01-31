Manhattan rape case: Suspect who sexually assaulted teen girl in Stuyvesant Town still on the run

The NYPD is looking to find Germaine Parham, 33, identified as the suspect behind the sexual assault that occurred inside a building at Stuyvesant Town, off the corner of 1st Avenue and 1st Avenue Loop, at about 11:42 a.m. on Jan. 29.

Police need the public’s help in finding the suspect behind the horrific rape of a 14-year-old girl in Manhattan earlier this week.

Law enforcement sources said Parham allegedly approached the victim and then proceeded to sexually assault her. He then stole her cellphone and fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 13th Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Police sources said Saturday that the victim did not know her attacker. Parham is also known to the NYPD with a number of prior arrests on his rap sheet, though police sources did not provide any specific details about his record.

The NYPD says Parham was last seen wearing a black-and-gray knitted hat, a gray face covering, a white coat, camouflage pants and black boots while carrying a camouflage backpack. Police captured his image from security camera footage at a nearby subway station turnstile.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.