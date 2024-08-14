Manhattan robber choked men out and stole their watches in three separate incidents: cops

The Manhattan robber who choked a man unconscious at the 14th Street station on the 1 line in Greenwich Village and stole his watch on Aug. 9, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Manhattan detectives are on the hunt for the violent robber who choked out his victims and stole their luxury watches in three separate robberies this summer.

The NYPD released images Tuesday night of the suspect behind the pattern of robberies, the most recent of which occurred at the 14th Street station on the 1 line in Greenwich Village at about 1:05 a.m. on Aug. 9.

In that incident, police reported, the suspect approached a 26-year-old man from behind and wrapped him in a chokehold, eventually knocking the man out cold. Once the victim blacked out, cops said, the perpetrator slipped a Rolex watch right off the unconscious man’s wrist, then fled out of the subway station; he was last seen heading southbound on foot along 7th Avenue.

The incident was reported to NYPD Transit District 2 and the 13th Precinct. The victim, who regained consciousness, was brought to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital for treatment of pain; he was listed in stable condition.

Following further investigation, detectives determined that the robbery mirrored two similar capers in the 6th Precinct‘s confines in as many months.

At about 3:30 a.m. on June 15, police reported, a thief choked a 29-year-old man unconscious at 147 Christopher St., then stole the man’s watch and fled the scene. The victim was revived but did not suffer serious injury.

Nearly a month later, at about 2:40 a.m. on July 14, cops said that the choke artist struck again — strangling a 27-year-old man from behind at 42 Morton St. After knocking the man out, police reported, he took the victim’s Rolex watch, then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim regained consciousness and suffered minor injuries, but refused medical attention.

A video the NYPD released Tuesday night shows the prime suspect swiping a MetroCard and then entering a subway turnstile. He is shown wearing a green plaid sweatshirt, along with dark-colored pants and sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.