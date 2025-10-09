Manhattan shooting: Suspect sought for wounding man in back near apartment building

Manhattan detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a man in the back outside an apartment building on Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 8 in front of 360 West 127th St., off St. Nicholas Terrace, in Manhattanville.

Officers from the 26th Precinct responded to the scene and found the victim, a 26-year-old man, with a single gunshot wound to his back.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown as of Thursday morning. Police sources could not confirm if the victim was the intended target.

EMS rushed the wounded man to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Oct. 5, the NYPD reported four shootings year-to-date in the 26th Precinct, down one from the total at the same point in 2024.