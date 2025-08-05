Manhattan shooting: Three wounded, three questioned in gunfire near public housing complex

Manhattan detectives are questioning three people connected to an early morning shooting on the Lower East Side Tuesday that left three men wounded.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting occurred in front of the Vladeck Houses public housing complex at 40 Jackson St. just after 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 5.

Police reported that officers from the 7th Precinct found two of the victims while responding to a 911 call at the location about gunshots fired.

One of the victims, a 26-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his right hand, while the other, a 33-year-old man, took a bullet to his buttocks, police reported.

EMS rushed the 26-year-old man to Cornell Medical Center and the 33-year-old man to Bellevue Hospital; police sources said both were listed in stable condition.

Moments later, police learned that a third shooting victim, a 30-year-old man, had flagged down a nearby EMS crew seeking treatment. This victim suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg and a graze wound to the back of his head.

Police reported the victim was listed in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.

During the investigation, police took three individuals into custody for further questioning. Charges against them are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

Multiple firearms were also recovered at the scene, sources familiar with the case said.

Through Aug. 3, the NYPD reported just two shootings in the 7th Precinct’s confines, equal to the year-to-date total in 2024.