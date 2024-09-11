Manhattan shootings: Three young men wounded in an hour of gun violence, cops say

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Three people in Manhattan were shot in a little more than an hour’s time in separate incidents Tuesday night, police reported.

Detectives continue to seek the suspects connected to both incidents of gun violence, the first of which occurred in Hell’s Kitchen at about 6:50 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Law enforcement sources said a 17-year-old was shot in the back at that time near the corner of West 51st Street and 10th Avenue.

Officers from the Midtown North Precinct responded to the location and found the wounded victims. EMS rushed him to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police did not provide information about a possible motive for the shooting. Detectives are on the hunt for three suspects, described only as males with dark complexions, who were seen fleeing the crime scene after the victim was shot.

A little more than an hour later, cops said, two young men were shot and wounded in the Amsterdam Houses public housing complex at 248 West 62nd St. in Lincoln Square.

Officers from the 20th Precinct responded to the location at about 7:58 p.m. on Sept. 10 and found both victims: a 25-year-old man shot in the hand, and an 18-year-old man shot in the leg.

EMS rushed both victims to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Police are now looking for two male suspects with dark complexions who wore face masks and all dark-colored clothing who were seen fleeing the location after the shooting southbound on West End Avenue.

No arrests have been made in either shooting case, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.