Manhattan triple shooting: Teen booked for killing two men as he tried to shoot cousin amid feud

Manhattan detectives apprehended on Wednesday the teen they say is responsible for shooting two men to death and injuring a third victim on Sunday night.

The NYPD has not released the teenage suspect’s identity due to his age. Police believe the young man allegedly opened fire while attempting to shoot his cousin amid an ongoing feud; the intended target was not injured.

According to police sources, the senseless shooting unfolded at 11:41 p.m. on June 16 on West 207th Street and 10th Avenue in Inwood, in the 34th Precinct‘s confines.

Based on reviewing video evidence and surveillance, police determined that the 16-year-old boy — wearing a ski mask and all black clothing — attempted to fire at another man at the scene, who was later identified as the teen’s cousin.

While the motive for the trying to kill his relative is not clear, police sources told amNewYork Metro that the intended target is a member of a local street gang called “200 crew.”

Instead of striking his cousin, cops said, the teen’s shots wound up hitting two men at the scene.

Witnesses told police that 44-year-old James Michael was playing dice just before three shots rang out, sending a stray bullet into his face and killing him.

Meanwhile, another observer told investigators that 45-year-old Alejandro Ramirez was standing by the train station when a bullet struck him in the chest, causing him to collapse. He was later pronounced dead.

A third man was also struck in the leg. He was treated at Harlem Hospital for the wound.

Police managed to identify the suspect after spotting him in video footage removing his ski mask. The Regional Fugitive Task Force subsequently arrested him at his home.

The teenager is charged with two counts of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.