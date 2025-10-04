Two men shot dead in Queens in possible murder-suicide: sources

Detectives in Queens are investigating a possible murder-suicide late on Friday night that left two men dead, sources familiar with the case said.

Police reported that the bloodshed occurred just after 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 3 inside the first floor of a home on the 15500 block of 116th Road in South Jamaica.

Officers from the 113th Precinct rushed to the location after receiving a 911 call of shots fired. Upon arriving at the location, they found two men inside — ages 37 and 41 — both with gunshot wounds to the head.

Responding EMS units pronounced the 37-year-old man dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed the 41-year-old man to Jamaica Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have withheld the identities of both men, pending notification to their families.

Police sources could not confirm the relationship between the two men.

Well, after sunrise on Saturday, NYPD Crime Scene Unit members continued to search the home for clues and evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

The 113th Precinct reported five homicides and nine shootings year-to-date through Sept. 28, down from seven murders and 12 shootings at the same point last year.