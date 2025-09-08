Midtown rape attempt: Manhattan suspect busted for sick assault on woman at nail salon

Police arrested a 35-year-old Manhattanville man on Saturday for the attempted rape of a woman inside a Midtown business on Labor Day.

Joseph Wichard was charged with attempted rape and sex abuse on Sept. 6 at the 26th Precinct, the NYPD said Monday.

His arrest followed a manhunt launched last week for the perpetrator behind the attack inside a nail salon near the corner of West 36th Street and Broadway in Manhattan at 6 p.m. on Sept. 1.

The 34-year-old victim told police last week that she did not know the perpetrator who sexually assaulted her.

Police sources say the suspect allegedly lunged at a 34-year-old employee and grabbed her by the arm before pulling her into a back room. There, according to sources, Wichard allegedly threw her to the ground and launched his attack, biting her and attempting to rip off her pants and underwear.

During the assault, sources say the victim was able to grab a nearby object and fight off her attacker.

EMS took the victim to a local area hospital for treatment following the Sept. 1 attack. The case was reported to the Midtown South Precinct.