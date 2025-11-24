Early-morning Midtown stabbing leaves 23-year-old man dead: cops

A manhunt is underway in Midtown for the suspect who stabbed a 23-year-old Rhode Island man to death on the northern edge of Times Square early on Monday morning.

Cops said the deadly assault happened just before 1:10 a.m. on Nov. 24 at the corner of West 49th Street and 7th Avenue.

Officers from the Midtown North Precinct rushed to the location after receiving a 911 call about an assault in progress.

When they arrived, police said, they found the victim — Daevon Silva, 23, of Pawtucket, RI — who suffered multiple stab wounds to his back, as well as an additional stab wound to his right thigh.

The motive for the attack remains unknown as this time, police sources said Monday. Citing investigators, ABC7 reported that it may have stemmed from a dispute that involved the victim and began several blocks away from the crime scene.

EMS rushed Silva to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

It was the Midtown North Precinct’s second homicide in as many days. On Sunday morning, a man was shot to death near the Harbor Nightclub in Hell’s Kitchen.

Prior to the recent bloodshed, the Midtown North Precinct reported five homicides through Nov. 16, one more than the year-to-date total at the same point in 2024. Overall crime in the precinct is up 2.21%.

As for Monday morning’s stabbing, police have not yet provided a suspect’s description. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.