Midtown subway attack: Cellphone images shows suspects who slashed man, shoved another onto tracks in heinous assault

Police have released images of the two men responsible for a heinous Midtown subway attack this weekend in which one straphanger was slashed and another was brutally shoved onto the train tracks.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 11, inside of the 57 Street station on the F line, where a 37-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were waiting for a Brooklyn-bound train.

Cops said the pair began filming the two male suspects, whom they believed to be acting suspiciously, after one of them began putting on a ski mask. The pair would later tell cops they started filming “just in case something were to happen.” However, their subjects became enraged at the video-happy commuters.

Police report that the four men became embroiled in a verbal dispute that ended with a vicious assault. One of the suspects, wearing a purple jacket, black hoodie, black pants, black mask, and white sneakers, slashed the 39-year-old man across his left hand with a sharp object.

During the chaos, a second perpetrator, wearing an orange jacket, gray hoodie, black pants, and white sneakers, shoved the 37-year-old onto the roadbed. The second victim was able to make his way back onto the platform before a train arrived at the station; he suffered pain in his right elbow.

The perpetrators fled the station, accompanied by two unidentified females, police sources said.

EMS rushed both men to Weill Cornell Medical Center, where they were in stable condition. Detectives released new images of the suspects caught from the victims’ cellphones that appear to show them just seconds before the assault.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential