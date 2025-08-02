Murders in Brooklyn: Bodega worker stabbed dead in store, man shot in separate incidents

Officers from the 75th Precinct investigate a fatal stabbing at 684 Hegeman Ave. in East New York, Brooklyn on Aug. 1, 2025, where a bodega worker was stabbed to death.

Brooklyn detectives are looking into a pair of murders on opposite ends of the borough Friday afternoon.

The first occurred just after 3 p.m. in East New York, where a bodega worker was stabbed to death inside his business.

Police said 33-year-old Diego Sandoval Nava, was attacked inside the NY Deli and Mini Mart at 684 Hegeman Ave. just after 3 p.m. on Aug. 1.

Officers from the 75th Precinct responded to the location after receiving a 911 call about the incident and found Nava, who lived above the store, with multiple stab wounds to his torso.

EMS rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital in critical condition, but his condition worsened and he was later pronounced dead.

An NYPD source close to the investigation indicated that the deadly stabbing may have stemmed from a dispute involving a cigarette, though the circumstances remain under investigation.

Local City Council Member Christopher Banks lamented that, “This is another senseless act of violence for the area.”

According to the most recent CompStat report, the 75th Precinct had seen seven homicides year-to-date through July 27, which was equal to the year-to-date total in 2024. Felony assaults are down 13.5% in the command, and overall crime has fallen 16%.

About 2 1/2 hours later, cops in Downtown Brooklyn responded to a deadly shooting in front of a business at 391 Jay St.

Officers from the 84th Precinct found 32-year-old Clyde Ricks, a resident of 159th Street in Jamaica, Queens, with a gunshot wound to his torso at about 5:34 p.m. on Aug. 1.

EMS rushed the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Methodist Hospital, where he died a short time later.

The 84th Precinct reported zero homicides year-to-date through July 27, according to the most recent CompStat report; there had been two at the same point last year.

Police sources said Saturday that the motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation.

Cops are said to be looking for a male suspect with dreadlocks who was last seen fleeing the location wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, dark jeans and white sneakers while carrying a backpack.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigations into both murder cases, police reported Saturday.

Anyone with information regarding either incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.