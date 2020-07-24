Mystery surrounds death of man found on shores of Hudson River in Manhattan

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found on the shoreline of the Hudson River in Manhattan on Friday morning.

Authorities say that at 2 a.m. on July 24, officers responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man on the shoreline of the Hudson River in the vicinity of West 174th Street. Upon their arrival, police found an unidentified adult man unconscious and unresponsive at the scene.

EMS rushed the victim to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, it is not clear if the victim had any clear signs of trauma, however the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.