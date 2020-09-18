Quantcast
Mystery surrounds death of man found unconscious in Central Park: NYPD

Emily Davenport
September 18, 2020
Photo via Getty Images

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found in Central Park early Friday morning.

Authorities say that at 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 18, officers responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man inside Central Park near West 109th Street and West Drive. Upon their arrival, cops found a 59-year-old man at the scene, unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma.

EMS responded and declared the victim dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending proper family notification.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

