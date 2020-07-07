Mystery surrounds death of man who was found in the bathroom of his Brooklyn home

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in his bathroom in Brooklyn on Monday night.

Authorities say that at 7:31 p.m. on July 6, police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man inside a home on Hull Street near Broadway. Upon their arrival, officers found 27-year-old Josiah Forde in the bathroom, unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma.

EMS rushed to the location and declared Forde dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.