Naked assailant in Harlem subway station makes contact with third rail, dies: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A horrifying scene unraveled at the 110th Street – Central Park North subway station on Saturday as an altercation between two men, one of them being naked, proved fatal.

NYPD sources said the naked 35-year-old “aided” male was allegedly attacking another 43-year-old man at around 3:30 p.m., and, after pushing his victim onto the track bed, made contact with the third rail himself and was declared dead at the scene.

Cops said the scuffle involved a 55-year-old “good samaritan” who attempted to help the victim of the attack and was followed onto the tracks by the naked assailant.

Footage captured by a bystander, much too graphic to share, showed the man laying in front of a stopped 3 train and electricity from the third rail continuing to course through his body.

According to police, the deceased man was found with “severe trauma throughout the body” and was declared dead at the scene.

The victim and the man who attempted to help him were both removed to Mount Sinai Morningside with non-life-threatening injuries, according to NYPD.