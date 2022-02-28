New Jersey man cuffed for stabbing man to death in Midtown

A New Jersey man was arrested on Monday for a deadly stabbing that claimed a man’s life in Midtown last month.

At 4:05 a.m. on Jan. 29, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed inside the Harbor NYC Rooftop Terrace & Lounge, located at 621 West 46th St. Upon their arrival, officers found 22-year-old Bronx resident Miles Gibson unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to the back.

EMS rushed Gibson to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Gibson had reportedly been in a dispute prior to the stabbing.

On Feb. 28, police arrested 26-year-old Kegwin Clarke, of Bayonne, New Jersey, in connection to the incident. He was charged with murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.