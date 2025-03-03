Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced the indictment of 14 gang members who terrorized the borough over the years.

NYC crime rates fell again in February as city and state officials continue initiatives aimed at maintaining law and order in the streets, subways and beyond, according to the latest data from the NYPD.

Overall, major crimes, including murder, robbery, assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny auto (car theft), are down 14.5% across the five boroughs for the third month in a row.

Major highlights from the data last month include subway crime incidents being down 15.1% (135 vs. 159), and shootings down a whopping 20.8% compared to the same month last year (42 vs. 53).

Delving deeper into the shooting stats, there have been 93 shooting incidents year-to-date, representing the fewest number of shooting incidents in January and February since 1993, the data showed.

The downward trend of subway crime occurred throughout the first two months of the year, even as more New Yorkers hopped onto trains after the start of congestion pricing in Manhattan on Jan. 5.

The drop also comes after state and city officials deployed hundreds of more uniformed police officers to patrol the trains and platforms toward the end of 2024 continuing well into this year.

Police have also confiscated more than 20,500 illegal firearms since 2022, including more than 900 so far this year, the department reported.

“Whether on the streets or below ground on the subway, New Yorkers are seeing real results,” Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. “We’re going to continue to make our city safer by listening to our communities, analyzing real-time data, and deploying our resources where they are needed most.”

Robbery saw the most significant decline, down 25.2% (933 vs. 1,248). Grand larceny dropped by 17% (3,081 vs. 3,712), while auto theft decreased by 12.7% (839 vs. 961). Felony assault and burglary also fell, by 6% and 14.7%, respectively.

According to the NYPD, the crime improvements are due to “zone-based” policing, or the deployment of officers to hot-spot locations experiencing spikes in crime, and the three-part subway safety plan that was implemented in January.

“In the first two months of 2025, New York City experienced the fewest number of shooting incidents in the past 30 years, and that, combined with the third consecutive month of double-digit declines in nearly every major crime category, proves that our comprehensive crime-fighting strategies are working,” Tisch said.

Crime in NYC Housing Authority developments declined 13%, with fewer victims last month compared to February 2024 (400 vs. 460). However, hate crimes being investigated increased by 71% last month compared to the same period in 2024 (41 vs. 24).

Rape continues to increase

Rape is the only major index crime that continues to increase, as it sees a nearly 22% increase from February 2024 to the same month this year. However, an NYPD press release notes that the crime is down from January 2025, with nine fewer reported incidents. Additionally, some of these cases took place in 2025, while others were from prior years, the NYPD reported.

The press release also explained that the increase in rape is partly due to changes in the law.

“The rise in reported incidents is partly attributed to legislative changes broadening the legal definition of rape in New York State, which now includes additional forms of sexual assault,” the press release states. “Many reported cases involved individuals known to each other.”

Per the NYPD, Rape continues to be underreported. If you are a survivor of sexual assault, please come forward. The 24-hour NYPD Special Victims Division hotline is: 212-267-RAPE (7273).