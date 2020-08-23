NYC SHOOTINGS: 20 wounded, three fatally, as the bullets keep flying in NYC

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

One of the most violent summers in recent memory in New York continued on Saturday and into Sunday morning with another round of shootings across four of the five boroughs, killing three people and leaving 17 others injured.

The two biggest hotspots were Coney Island, which had two separate deadly shootings; and in Queens Village, Queens, which saw three shootings, one of which resulted in a fatality.

The first homicide took place Saturday afternoon in Brooklyn, when a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest inside the Carey Gardens Houses at 2926 West 25th St. in Coney Island.

Officers from the 60th Precinct and NYPD PSA 1 responded to the location at 1:57 p.m. on Aug. 22 after receiving a 911 call about the shooting. Upon arrival, they found the wounded Fabian Abney, 20, of 2801 Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island, unconscious and unresponsive.

Paramedics pronounced Abney dead at the scene.

Detectives later took one man into custody in connection with the shooting, but charges were not announced as of this morning.

“They were chasing this poor man all over, from the apartment to outside in the hallway. It is a mess on the 7th floor.” said a seventh floor resident who wouldn’t give his name.

The second deadly shooting occurred in Queens at about 7:48 p.m. during a basketball game at Hillside Avenue and 207th Street in Queens Village.

Cops reported that arriving officers from the 105th Precinct found a 33-year-old man with a bullet wound to the head. He was rushed by EMS to Queens General Hospital, but could not be saved.

Detectives described the suspected shooter as a Black man with an afro-style haircut, standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall and wearing a white tank top. He was last seen running east on Hillside Avenue after the shooting.

The third fatal shooting occurred at 2 a.m. Sunday in which four people were shot in front of 2946 West 23rd St., two blocks from the previous day’s fatal shooting.

Cops from the 60th Precinct responded to the Carey Gardens Houses and immediately found two men shot and then two others close by.

A 27-year-old man was rushed to Coney Island Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, but died shortly after arrival. A 36-year-old man was also taken to Coney Island Hospital where he is in serious, but stable condition. A 35-year-old and 41-year-old were taken to NYU-Langone, both in serious, but stable condition with various gunshot wounds to the body.

The fatal victim has not yet been identified, police say and the investigation is continuing.

Here’s a rundown of the other shootings between Saturday night and Sunday morning:

Aug. 22, 8:24 p.m.- An 18-year-old woman female was shot in the chest at 2180 First Avenue at East Harlem’s Jefferson Park. Police from the 23rd Precinct said the suspect, a Black man wearing a track suit, fled westbound on East 111th Street after the shooting. where spent shells were found.

The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition. Police believe she may not have been the intended target.

Aug. 22, 10:05 p.m. – A 43-year-old man riding on a motorcycle was hit by bullets in front of 4024 Boston Road in the Bronx. Officers from the 47th Precinct said the victim brought himself to Montefiore Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

He told police he heard shots and then felt the pain. There is no description of the shooter in this incident.

Aug. 22, 10:32 p.m. – A 19-year-old and 32-year-old were shot in front of 818 Holm St. in the Bronx’s Union Houses. Neither victim was seriously wounded; they were taken to Lincoln Hospital for treatment. Both reported to the 42nd Precinct that they heard shots and then realized they were hit by bullets.

Aug. 22, 11:40 p.m. – A teenager sustained a minor wound after a shooting near 918 Schenectady Ave. in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Officers from the 67th Precinct pursued a man armed with a gun after the shooting and later brought him into custody. It was not clear if he was charged with the shooting.

The victim refused medical attention after the incident.

Aug. 23, 2:21 a.m. – A 32-year-old male was shot by two men, hitting him it the right thigh, arm and foot in front of 3399 Boston Road in the Bronx. Police from the 47th Precinct said the victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.

Police did not provide further description of the suspects in this case.

Aug. 23, 3:03 a.m. – A 20-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man was shot in front of 103-07 217th Place in Queens Village, Queens. Officers from the 105th Precinct reported that the pair were hit by gunshots fired amid a dispute nearby.

The woman was struck in the stomach and the male his in the calf and knee. Both were taken to Jamaica Hospital and were expected to survive their injuries.

No further information was given on this case.

Aug. 23, 3:09 a.m. – An 18-year-old woman was shot in the right arm after dodging multiple rounds fired near the corner of Bainbridge Avenue and East 199th Street in the Bronx. Paramedics brought her to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment.

Law enforcement sources said the shots came from a black Toyota sedan near the scene, inside of which four Black men were riding. It was not clear if the victim was the intended target.

Aug. 23, 7 a.m. – A 30-year-old man was shot at 213th Street and 112th Avenue in Queens Village — the third shooting in the neighborhood in less than 24 hours. Officers from the 105th Precinct reported that the victim was in very critical condition at Franklin Hospital.

Video from fatal shooting

The NYPD, meanwhile, released video footage of a man wanted in the shooting of 25-year-old Priscilla Vasquez, of East 153rd Street in the Bronx, killed Saturday morning in front of 335 East 152nd St. in Melrose, the Bronx.

When officers from the 40th Precinct arrived at the scene, they found the woman shot in the head; paramedics pronounced her dead at the location. Police now believe she was not part of the dispute that led to the shooting.

The individual is described as a male, last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information regarding any of these crimes can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.