NYC SHOOTINGS: Shooter causes Brooklyn crash, three shot in Queens drive-by

The latest spat of gun violence across Brooklyn and Queens between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning saw five people shot and injured, police reported.

Detectives believe all of the shootings resulted from an ongoing citywide street gang war. Two of the attacks occurred in Brooklyn, and in broad daylight.

The most bizarre gun violence incident occurred at about 2 p.m. on Oct. 3 in Canarsie, Brooklyn, where a gunman opened fire on a driver along East 103rd Street between Flatlands Avenue and Glenwood Road, causing the victim to crash his ride while fleeing.

According to police, the 31-year-old male victim, while behind the wheel of a black BMW with Texas plates, was attacked by the gunman, who was inside of a silver sedan.

After the fired shot, the victim attempted to speed away along Glenwood Road, but then crashed into a Nissan Maxima while attempting to make a left turn at high speed. The force of the collision knocked the Nissan into a parked vehicle.

Officers from the 69th Precinct say an EMS unit moved the injured man from the BMW with a severe head injury to Brookdale Hospital. At first, detectives thought the victim had been shot, but upon further investigation, they determined he suffered the head wound from the crash itself.

The Nissan was treated for minor injuries at Brookdale Hospital.

A spent shell was found in front of 742 East 103rd St. in the middle of the street, a half a block away. Police were examining security video from the Flatlands Avenue post office for details on the attacking vehicle.

There have been numerous shootings in a two-block area of Breukelen Houses, a NYCHA development in Canarsie, with at least five of them resulting in the deaths of the victims. Police believe most of those shootings are gang related.

At 5:27 p.m., a 19-year-old male was shot in the ankle on Kings Highway and East 40th Street in Flatlands Brooklyn by assailants in an unknown vehicle driving east on Kings Highway. The victim was found a block away on Avenue K and was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Numerous rounds were fired at this victim, cars and a family in one of the homes were nearly hit by rounds.

In a shooting shortly after midnight on Oct. 4, three young men were shot at the corner of 159th Street and Tuskegee Airmen Way at South Jamaica Houses, a NYCHA development.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct say a black sedan pulled up next to them and a person began shooting at them.

Law enforcement sources said a 24-year-old was hit in the right arm; a 21-year-old struck in the thigh and a 45-year-old suffered a graze wound to the right leg. All were rushed by EMS to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

No further description of the attackers was available at this time.

Then, at about 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, a 30-year-old man was shot in the left leg while standing at 85 Tompkins Ave. in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Officers from the 79th Precinct have provided no description as yet on the assailant or how the shooting occurred.

There were several other reports of gunfire in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn, but no other people were injured in these incidents, police say.

Cold murder case solved

Detectives arrested a 24-year-old man for the shooting death of a 43-year-old male on Jan. 13, 2019 in the hallway of a Brooklyn apartment building.

Police arrested Rashawn Brown, 24, of President Street, for the death of the 43-year-old man, not identified here inside of 219 Kingsborough 2 Walk, in the Kingsborough Houses, a NYCHA development in Weeksville, Brooklyn. A second man is still being sought in connection with the shooting.

Detectives nabbed Brown on Friday in connection withe the shooting following a violent dispute between the victim and the assailant. The victim later died at Interfaith Hospital.

Brown is being charged with murder in the 2nd degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree and harassment.