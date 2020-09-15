NYC SHOOTINGS: East Village man shot, Staten Island murder investigated

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Only one man was shot overnight between Monday and Tuesday in a relatively quiet period for gun violence in New York City, police reported.

The only confirmed shooting happened in the East Village at 12:09 a.m. Tuesday morning, when a 19-year-old man male walking with a girlfriend was shot in the right thigh in front of 132 Avenue D.

Officers from the 9th Precinct reported that the victim informed them of hearing shots and feeling pain before realizing he had been hit. He stated that he did not know where the shot came from.

Paramedics brought the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Meanwhile, homicide detectives continue to probe a deadly shooting in Staten Island early on Monday morning.

The slaying happened at 1 a.m. on Sept. 14 in front of 3016 Richmond Terrace in Port Richmond. That’s where officers from the 121st Precinct found Prince Edmonds, 21, of Jersey Street in Staten Island with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Paramedics rushed him to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A second man involved in the shooting, aged 22, also showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was listed in stable condition.

Police did not offer any further information on this shooting.

There were several reports of shots fired around the city, including Flatbush and East New York, Brooklyn, but nobody was reported hit in either case. Police were investigating both incidents.

Pressure on gangs in the city has been working to suppress gun violence and related crimes, including the arrest of 10 people in northern Brooklyn for cocaine trafficking. Police say gangs dealing in drugs are a major source of gun violence city-wide.

In addition, community pressure by local groups has been putting the spotlight on gangs to put down their weapons. Police officials say that while there were many shootings over the Labor Day weekend, the number of shootings were fewer than the previous year, pointing to improving conditions on the streets.

Anyone with information on the East Village or Staten Island shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.