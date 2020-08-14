NYC SHOOTINGS: Five people injured in overnight gunfire in Queens and the Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Five people were shot in separate incidents yesterday and overnight in Queens and the Bronx, police say.

Brooklyn was relatively calm after a spate of homicides hit the borough in recent days.

None of the victims had life-threatening injuries and no arrests have been made in these cases.

This comes as the NYPD teamed up with federal agents to arrest 10 people last weekend on gun charges. Police have been stepping up their gun investigations and made several gun arrests last night too.

Shooting incidents have been wide-spread throughout the city and the country with almost all suspects wearing masks because of Covid-19, making identification more difficult. In many cases involving gang members, victims have been unwilling to talk to police about the crimes, detectives say, for fear of retaliation.

Here’s a rundown of the latest shootings:

Aug. 14, 12:33 a.m. – Three people were shot in what published reports are saying was a house party at 145-62 230th Street in Jamaica Queens. A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg and chest, a woman 19, suffered a graze wound to the back and an 18-year-old male was shot in the left leg.

The 20-year-old and woman were taken to Jamaica Hospital where their wounds are said to be non-life-threatening. The 18-year-old showed up late at Franklin General Hospital in Long Island suffering a leg wound.

Police say the victims heard shots, but can’t identify the suspect in the shooting.

Aug. 14, 4:43 a.m.- A 31-year-old man was shot once in the leg in front of Beach 84th Street and Rockaway Beach Blvd. in Rockaway, Queens. According to police from the 100th Precinct, the victim heard shots and felt pain, but could not identify the person who shot him.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital and was expected to recover.

Aug. 14, 4:56 a.m. – A 41-year-old man opened the door to his 8th-floor apartment at 951 Hoe Avenue in the Bronx and was shot in the leg by a man who then fled without saying a word.

Police from the 41st Precinct said the victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was in stable condition. The victim could not provide further information.

Police make homicide arrests

Four people were arrested by detectives from the 52nd Precinct in connection with the July 20th shooting death of James Rivera, 24 of 209th Street in the Bronx in front of 3340 Decatur Avenue, Bronx, police say.

Police arrested Tabu, Harris, 20, Nasir Carter, 17, True Bell, 16, and Richard Santiago, all of the Bronx. All were being charged in connection with shooting Rivera in the back. He subsequently died at Montefiore Hospital.