NYC SHOOTINGS: Four more wounded in shootings in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan

Four people were shot in separate incidents in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan Wednesday to Thursday morning, one of those yet another innocent bystander, police officials said.

A 43-year-old woman identified as Bertha Arriaga was shot and killed inside her Jackson Heights, Queens home Wednesday morning when a stray shot that hit her in the head. A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest in that case.

Police from the 115th Precinct provided a video of the assailant leaving the scene of the shooting on a scooter in front of Arriaga’s home at 91-16 34th Avenue.

Wednesday’s shootings began at about 3:30 p.m. when a 52-year-old woman was walking in front of 643 East 224th Street at the Edenwald Houses, a NYCHA development in Edenwald, Bronx. Police from the 47th Precinct said the victim told them she was walking past the Favorite Place Daycare when she heard a shot and felt pain in her leg and realized she was wounded.

A ShotSpotter activation brought police to the scene within minutes where they found the woman on the ground. EMS rushed her to Jacoby Medical Center in stable condition. Investigators say two shots were fired at the scene, but it was not clear who fired the shots or why.

Two people were shot in separate East New York, Brooklyn shootings.

The first occurred at 9 p.m. when a 30-year-old man was shot in the left foot following a dispute at 345 Fountain Avenue in the Cypress Houses, a NYCHA development. Police from the 75th Precinct found the victim and EMS took him to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was described as a male Black in his 20’s, wearing a green jacket and white pants.

The other shooting occurred at 12:53 a.m. when a 32-year-old man was shot in the right leg and left shoulder after a dispute at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Thatford Avenue. Police from the 75th Precinct said the suspect was wearing a dark sweatshirt and fled east on Riverdale Avenue.

Investigators say the victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital, but he was “highly uncooperative.”

In Manhattan, a 33-year-old man arrived at Harlem Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest, leg, shoulder and butt after having been shot in front of 70 West 137th Street in Harlem. Police from the 32nd Precinct say the victim was “highly uncooperative.”

In addition to these shootings, there were several areas of the city where shots were fired, including at 579 Glenmore Avenue in Brooklyn, where several shots hit a building, but nobody was injured in that incident.

Police provide video on memorial shooting

The police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the assailant depicted in a video and photograph in connection to a shooting at a memorial to another murder victim that occurred in Bedford Stuyvesant on September 23.

Investigators say that at 9:31 p.m. that night, a 34-year-old man was shot in the right arm and chest by an assailant that ran up on him and a group of people as they paid tribute to another murder victim in front of 542 Gates Avenue.

The victim survived the attack and the suspect fled on foot. Police provided video and a photo of the assailant.

This is the fourth such attack on mourners at memorials throughout the city, all considered gang related. A man was shot in the Lincoln Houses in May 28, where they were mourning a dead rap artist KJ Balla, 23, who was killed in a drive-by shooting on May 22. That victim survived the attack. A 47-year-old man was shot to death at a memorial at the edge of Prospect Park on Aug. 16 to another gang member killed earlier in the month, while a brother and sister were shot at a memorial to their brother in the Bronx on Aug. 4 by rival gang members.

Anyone with information in regard to this or any other shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.