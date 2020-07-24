NYC SHOOTINGS: Four people shot in Brooklyn overnight during ongoing gun violence

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Four people were shot in three separate shootings in Brooklyn overnight as gun violence continues in city-wide, officials said.

None of the victims’ wounds is considered life-threatening at this time, police say.

Police also announced the arrest of the brother of a man shot to death while walking with his 6-year-old daughter earlier this month in the Bronx.

The continuing violence comes as police clamp down on gang members who have been in a shooting war city-wide. Police also blame a proliferation of guns on the streets, closing of courts and a failure to get grand jury indictments. The police have also blamed the release of prisoners from Rikers Island during the COVID-19 pandemic and bail reform that they say has resulted in the release of people arrested for a wide range of crimes.

Police have stepped up “high visibility patrols” and have been doing outreach to community groups in an attempt to stem the tide of shootings throughout the city.

Police from the 44th Precinct in the Bronx arrested Kalvin Robinson, 28, of 153rd Street in the Bronx in connection with the murder of two men and wounding a third on July 5. The double homicide was said by the Bronx District Attorney to be related to the murder of his brother, Anthony, 29, who was shot to death in a drive-by shooting on the street while walking with his 6-year-old daughter in the Bronx.

Bronx DA Darcel Clarke called the murder “revenge” for the killing of his brother. She said the murder capped a weekend of shooting mayhem in which numerous people were shot and killed throughout the city.

Robinson was being charged with two counts of murder of Joel Baba, 22, of College Avenue and Imafidon Eghosa, 27, also of College Avenue.

That shooting capped a Fourth of July weekend in which scores were shot and six people died of their wounds. There has been a large spike in shootings in the city with a 40 percent increase in murders over the year before.

Despite stepped up patrols, police say there were four people shot, and reports of at least five other incidents of shots fired in Brooklyn, Manhattan and in Staten Island, where the day before, a man had been shot to death.

The shootings continue as a family prepares this weekend to bury a 1-year-old child killed in his stroller on July 12 in Brooklyn.

Here is a rundown of the overnight shootings:

July 23, 10:30 p.m. – An 18-year-old man arrived at Kings County Hospital emergency room with a bullet wound to the right leg. He told police from the 70th Precinct that he was shot in front of 636 East 21st Street at Newkirk Avenue in Flatbush. There was no description of the suspect and the investigation is continuing.

July 24, 12:10 a.m. – Two people were shot in front of 1 St. Paul’s Place in Flatbush. Police from the 70th Precinct found a 37-year-old man shot in the back at the scene and later, a 28-year-old woman arrived by private vehicle at Kings County Hospital with a bullet wound to the knee.

Investigators say two males exited a white sedan and opened fired on a group of people in front of the location. No further information was provided on this shooting.

July 24, 1:30 a.m. – A 25-year-old man was shot in the thigh while walking in front of 639 Union Street in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn. Police from the 78th Precinct say the suspect was described as a male black in an SUV, opened fired from his window. The victim was reported in stable condition at Brooklyn Hospital.

Anyone with information in regard to any of these shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.