NYC SHOOTINGS: Man executed outside Brooklyn deli, five others injured in gun violence

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY TODD MAISEL AND ROBERT POZARYCKI

Gun violence flared up in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan between Friday night and Saturday morning, leaving one man dead and five people injured in four separate shootings, police reported.

The homicide happened at 10:23 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the corner of Marcus Garvey Boulevard and Monroe Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.

Cops from the 81st Precinct found two men shot in their torsos near a black Jeep parked outside a bodega. One of the victims, a 37-year-old man, died after paramedics brought him to Interfaith Hospital. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The other wounded man is currently in serious but stable condition at Kings County Hospital, police reported.

Bedford-Stuyvesant was the scene of another shooting that occurred less than two hours later, at 12:10 a.m. on Sept. 26, when a 34-year-old man took a bullet outside the Stuyvesant Houses at 210 Stuyvesant Ave.

The victim told law enforcement sources that he heard a shot, felt pain and then realized he had been wounded in the ankle. It’s not clear, at this point, who fired the shot, or where it came from.

Paramedics brought the victim to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Turning to Manhattan, detectives are investigating the shooting of a young man at the corner of Frederick Douglass Boulevard and West 153rd Street in Harlem at about 11:38 p.m. on Sept. 25.

According to police, the 16-year-old male victim took a bullet to the left side of his torso. The motive for the shooting was not disclosed at this time.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct responded to the shooting. EMS rushed the teenager to Harlem Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

Finally, in the Bronx, two women are lucky to be alive after being shot outside the Millbrook Houses early Saturday morning.

The gunfire erupted at 3:53 a.m. on Sept. 26 in front of 620 East 137th St. in the South Bronx.

Law enforcement sources said the female victims, ages 33 and 40, were standing at the location when they heard shots ring out. The 33-year-old woman was shot in her arm, while the 40-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her chest.

Officers from the 40th Precinct responded to the incident. Paramedics brought both victims to Lincoln Hospital for treatment of their injuries, which are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in any of these shootings, and investigations are ongoing, police reported.

Midday shooting in Brooklyn leaves teen injured

Earlier on Friday, a 16-year-old male was shot in the groin and leg during a violent dispute in Brooklyn.

The shooting happened at about 12:05 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the corner of Eastern Parkway and Herkimer Street in Ocean Hill, police said.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds bleeding from his leg in front of 2129 Atlantic Ave. after he fled his attacker.

Paramedics brought him to Maimonides Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Cops described the suspected shooter as a Black man wearing a burgundy shirt, who fled in an unknown direction.

“The shooter ran by me in a burgundy shirt. The victim was holding his leg, there was blood coming through his pants.” said Cesar Rodriguez, a resident of the area.

Paul Smitt, another area resident said, “The madness over here continues, I am afraid it will never end, it is all so damn sad.”

Anyone with information about this or the other shootings between Friday night and Saturday can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

With reporting by Lloyd Mitchell