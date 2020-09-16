NYC SHOOTINGS: Man shot at bodega as others dodge bullets on Brooklyn streets

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

One man was shot overnight in Brooklyn as street violence continues to drop citywide with the arrival of cooler weather and increased crime-fighting efforts by law enforcement and local organizations, police officials reported.

The latest shooting occurred at 11:02 p.m. when a 32-year-old man was shot in the torso and arm inside the Halsey Convenience Store at 983 Halsey St. in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Officers from the 83rd Precinct found the man wounded inside the store among smashed display cases. He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Police say the victim has been “uncooperative” with detectives at this time; they’ve yet to establish a motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

There were also several reports of shots fired around the city, but nobody was hit in any of the incidents, police say.

In one shooting in Canarsie at about 6:15 p.m., a 25-year-old man driving a grey Infiniti was cut off by young men in a white Mercedes-Benz. The man then followed the Mercedes-Benz onto East 88th Street and Foster Avenue, where one of the occupants began shooting at the pursuing vehicle, striking the Infiniti’s windshield.

The 25-year-old man then drove to his home on East 85th Street and called the 69th Precinct, who then closed off East 88th Street after finding two spent shells in the street. Police were also seeking to extract the bullet from the Infiniti.

Detectives determined that the shooting was an apparent episode of road rage. The same vehicle involved in another reported shooting later in Red Hook, Brooklyn. No injuries were reported in that case, and the NYPD issued a citywide bulletin for a vehicle with New Jersey plates involved in the gunfire.

The rest of the city was relatively calm except for Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, where three men were killed in gunfire between Monday and Tuesday in what police believe is gang related shootings.

Anyone with information in regard to any of the shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

Arrest in Bronx homicide

Detectives arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 34-year-old man and wounding of a second person in Morrisania, the Bronx on August 29.

Law enforcement officials arrested Corey Francis, 31, of Melrose Avenue in the Bronx in connection with the murder of Tyrone Tabanah, 34, of 1133 Boston Road.

Tabanah was shot in front of his home on Boston Road at 3:30 a.m. August 29, along with a 54-year-old man who suffered a graze wound to the ankle. Tabanah was hit in the leg and apparently died of his wounds at Lincoln Hospital.

Francis is being charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. The motive in the case is not immediately known.