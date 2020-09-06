NYC SHOOTINGS: Man shot dead in Queens, victim critically wounded in Brooklyn

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man was slain in Queens in front of his girlfriend, and a Brooklyn man is fighting for his life in separate shootings that occurred between Saturday night and Sunday morning, police reported.

Police have stepped up patrols and pressure on gangs to try to tamp down the violence that has plagued the city in recent months. Officials promised even more visible patrols tonight into the morning as they expect numerous block parties and gatherings despite the cancellation of J’Ouvert and West Indian Day parade celebrations that have, in the past, attracted spectators as well as violence.

In the fatal shooting, at about 1 a.m. Sunday, police reported that a 25-year-old man sitting with his girlfriend in a Nissan Rogue in front of 23-14 College Point Blvd., in College Point, Queens, was fatally shot in the head and chest, leaving his girlfriend however unharmed.

Officers from the 109th Precinct found the lifeless man in the car, and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives were told that the suspects, described as three Black men, had approached the car and opened fire on the victim before fleeing on foot. It’s believed the shooting was “gang related.”

In a Brooklyn shooting, police say a 40-year-old man was shot in the chest at about 4 a.m. on Sept. 6, when a gunman crashed a backyard party in the rear of 478 East 96th St. in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Officers from the 67th Precinct said the assailant, no description yet available, entered the rear of the location and began firing at the crowd, hitting the man in the chest.

The victim was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was said to be clinging to life.

Cops had the area sealed off hours later and were recovering spent rounds. Officials fear larger number of parties Sunday into Monday might also have violence, so patrols have been stepped up in Flatbush and Crown Heights.

In other shootings, a 37-year-old man walked into Brooklyn’s Brookdale Hospital at about 6 a.m. on Sept. 6 and told them he had been shot during a struggle with another man.

The actual shooting occurred at the corner of Blake Avenue and Amboy Street in Brownsville. Detectives were told the victim got into a physical struggle with the gunman, and wound up being shot while trying to wrest the weapon away from the suspect.

One other shooting in Brooklyn happened at about 3:24 p.m. on Sept. 5, when a 20-year-old man was shot in the back in front of 1240 Sutter Avenue in the Cypress Hills Houses, a NYCHA development in East New York, Brooklyn.

Officers from the 75th Precinct said the victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital, and is expected to survive his wound. No description of the assailant was provided, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police provide shooting video

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in finding the assailants connected to a Bronx shooting last weekend.

At 1 a.m. on Aug. 29, the group of unidentified suspects fired several rounds at the entrance door of an apartment in the building at inside of 1011 Sheridan Ave.. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident. The individuals fled on foot to parts unknown.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts, or any of the aforementioned shootings, can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.