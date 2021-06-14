NYC SHOOTINGS: Man slain in Brooklyn robbery, arrests made in Bronx and Chelsea murders

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A thief shot a 33-year-old man to death during an apparent robbery attempt in Brooklyn early on Monday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the deadly shooting happened at about 12:39 a.m. on June 14 in front of 200 Morgan Ave. in East Williamsburg.

According to authorities, the unidentified gunman ambushed the 33-year-old man as he sat in the passenger’s seat of a Ford Mustang at the location, shooting him in the back.

Police said the gunman then ran over to the driver’s side of the car and pistol-whipped the 38-year-old man behind the wheel. He then yanked the chain off the driver’s neck and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The driver then headed over to Woodhull Hospital with the injured 33-year-old passenger, who died there a short time later. Police have withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

Cops said the driver was treated for minor injuries sustained in the attack.

So far, police do not have a further description of the shooter. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Meanwhile, the NYPD announced on Monday morning two arrests in a pair of homicides in Chelsea and the Bronx.

Robert Johnson, 26, of West Babylon was picked up for allegedly shooting Brooklyn’s Byron Morales, 25, of Lott Avenue outside the Dream Hotel in Chelsea last Thursday morning.

Morales was found shot in the lower torso outside the hotel at 355 West 16th St. at about 12:22 a.m. on June 10. EMS rushed him to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The motive for the shooting was not disclosed. Police did not provide details on how Johnson was linked to the homicide. He faces charges of murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

In the Bronx, Luis Rivera, 18, of Ellis Avenue has been charged in connection with the March 30 murder of Nelson Caban, 24, of East 102nd Street in East Harlem during an ambush attack on the Bruckner Expressway in Pelham Bay.

Officers from the 45th Precinct spotted Rivera walking in the area on June 13 and matching a description of the suspect in the homicide, law enforcement sources said. He was taken without incident to the 45th Precinct stationhouse and charged after questioning.

Police alleged that Rivera shot Caban on the southbound Bruckner Expressway near Exit 7A (Westchester Avenue) at about 11:23 p.m. on March 30.

Officers from the 45th Precinct found Caban behind the wheel of a Honda Accord stopped next to the center median with gunshot wounds to his face and chest.

EMS rushed him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police determined that Rivera allegedly opened fire on Caban inside a blue sedan that pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle as they traveled southbound on the expressway. The motive for the shooting was not disclosed by police.

Rivera was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.